Everything you should know about Airtel's new TV channels pricing

With the new TRAI pricing regime for TV coming into effect starting February 1, 2019, Airtel Digital TV has come with simplified the channel selection for its customers.

The new procedure will now enable users to opt for their favorite channels with just a QR code scan on their television screen.

In fact, customers can make their own plans or select from a range of recommended plans as per the new TRAI guidelines on channel number 998 on Airtel digital TV.

Customers can view the complete list of channels along with its a-la-carte price as well as the broadcaster packs.

They can also opt for the Airtel value plans which have been specially designed for customers based on their current channel selection or current monthly recharge value.

After the channel or pack selection, customers have to just scan the QR code and send it to 54325 and the pack will automatically get activated starting February 1.

To scan the code, customers have to use their smartphone camera. In case their phone camera does not support QR scanner, customers can download any free QR scanner app from the Playstore or Apple

Airtel Digital TV had announced the a-la-carte pricing of the channels on its website last month which will enable customers to easily switch their plans on Airtel website or the My Airtel App or by calling the customer care team.

To recall TRAI had unveiled new tariff plans for DTH and Cable operators, which would help viewers to select the channels they wish to view and they have to pay for them only. It has also launched a web portal to help consumers to select the channels of their choice and estimate their monthly bill