90 percent TV viewer may opt for new tariff plans by February 1: Report

After introducing a new regulatory tariff for DTH and cable players Telecom Regulator Trai is assuming at least 90 percent TV viewer onboarding by February 1, PTI reported.

According to a report, TRAI is also tracking the movement in customer choices.

The Authority has noted that the work related to obtaining the choice of consumers has been progressing quite well. Approx 40 percent of the consumers have already exercised their options.

The service providers have also given their assurances that work relating to seeking the options of the subscribers is in full swing and that they will take all the steps to obtain options of all their subscribers by 31st January 2019.

In fact, over 2 lakh dealers and vendors are have been educated on how to change a customer's tariff.

To recall TRAI had unveiled new tariff plans for DTH and Cable operators, which would help viewers to select the channels they wish to view and they have to pay for them only.

It has also launched a web portal to help consumers to select the channels of their choice and estimate their monthly bill.

Meanwhile a leading directly to home (DTH) operator Tata Sky has unveiled the new pricing of channels and packs.

Tata Sky has gone live with their communication and ad films informing the new tariff and its step to choosing the new tariff has gone live across all platforms such as Tata Sky website, Tata Sky Mobile App, default Ch.100 - an informative service on STB and through IVR message on call.

Furthermore, the information film is live on Channel 999 and on YouTube.

In addition to that, a step by step information guide has been actively shared on the official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram platforms to explain the simple and easy process of creating suitable packs.