    Vijay Sale Discount Offer: Upto 50% Off on Television

    By
    |

    Vijay Sales is providing a slew of discounts and offers across a wide range of products available in its portfolio. After hosting discounts on iPhones last month, the retailer is now offering deals and discounts on televisions right now. If you want to upgrade to a new TV, be it smart or non-smart, then you can visit Vijay Sales as the retailer provides lucrative offers of up to 50% on some of the bestselling models out there from brands such as Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL and more.

    Vijay Sale Discount Offer: Upto 50% Off Television
     

    Check out the models available at discount from here.

    Samsung UA32T4700 Smart LED TV

    Samsung UA32T4700 Smart LED TV

    Offer:
    MRP : Rs. 25,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 23,700 (8% OFF)

    Samsung UA32T4700 Smart LED TV is available at 8% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 23,700 onwards during the sale.

    VISE VS32HSA4C 32 (80 cm) HD Ready Smart LED TV

    VISE VS32HSA4C 32 (80 cm) HD Ready Smart LED TV

    Offer:
    MRP : Rs. 26,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,000 ( 42% OFF )

    VISE VS32HSA4C is available at 42% discount during
    Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 15,000 onwards during the sale.

    Haier LE43K6600GA 43 (109 cm) Smart LED TV
     

    Haier LE43K6600GA 43 (109 cm) Smart LED TV

    Offer:
    MRP Rs. 38,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 30,690 ( 21% OFF )

    Haier LE43K6600GA 43 (109 cm) Smart LED TV is available at 21% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 30,690 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung QA55Q60T 55(138cm) QLED TV

    Samsung QA55Q60T 55(138cm) QLED TV

    Offer:
    MRP Rs. 1,34,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 85,990 ( 36% OFF )

    Samsung QA55Q60T 55(138cm) QLED TV is available at 36% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 85,990 onwards during the sale.

    Sony KLV40R252G 40(101.6 cm) Full HD LED TV

    Sony KLV40R252G 40(101.6 cm) Full HD LED TV

    Offer:
    MRP Rs. 37,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 33,990 11% OFF

    Sony KLV40R252G 40(101.6 cm) Full HD LED TV is available at 11% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 33,990 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung UA43T5500 43 (108 cm) Smart Full HD LED TV

    Samsung UA43T5500 43 (108 cm) Smart Full HD LED TV

    Offer:
    MRP Rs. 42,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,990 14% OFF

    LG 55NANO80TNA 55 (139.7cm) 4K Nano Cell TV

    LG 55NANO80TNA 55 (139.7cm) 4K Nano Cell TV

    Offer:
    MRP Rs. 1,39,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 75,990 ( 46% OFF)

    LG 55NANO80TNA 55 (139.7cm) 4K Nano Cell TV is available at 46% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 75,990 onwards during the sale.

    LG OLED65CXPTA 65 (165.1 cm) 4K OLED Smart TV

    LG OLED65CXPTA 65 (165.1 cm) 4K OLED Smart TV

    Offer:
    MRP Rs. 3,79,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,19,990 (42% OFF)

    LG OLED65CXPTA 65 (165.1 cm) 4K OLED Smart TV is available at 42% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 2,19,990 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung UA32T4500 Smart LED TV

    Samsung UA32T4500 Smart LED TV

    Offer:
    MRP Rs. 22,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,240 (16% OFF)

    Samsung UA32T4500 Smart LED TV is available at 16% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 19,240 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung QA55Q70T 55(138 cm) QLED TV

    Samsung QA55Q70T 55(138 cm) QLED TV

    Offer:
    MRP Rs. 1,62,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 99,990 (39% OFF)

    Samsung QA55Q70T 55(138 cm) QLED TV is available at 39% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 99,990 onwards during the sale.

    Sony Bravia KLV24P413D 24 (60 cm) HD Ready LED TV

    Sony Bravia KLV24P413D 24 (60 cm) HD Ready LED TV

    Offer:
    MRP : Rs. 14,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,990 (27% OFF)

    Sony Bravia KLV24P413D 24 (60 cm) HD Ready LED TV is available at 27% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 10,990 onwards during the sale.

    TCL 85P8M 85(215.90 cm) Ultra HD LED TV

    TCL 85P8M 85(215.90 cm) Ultra HD LED TV

    Offer:
    MRP Rs. 4,99,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,99,990 (60% OFF)

    TCL 85P8M 85(215.90 cm) Ultra HD LED TV is available at 60% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 1,99,990 onwards during the sale.

    Sony KD65X9000H 65 (165 cm) Full Array LED,

    Sony KD65X9000H 65 (165 cm) Full Array LED,

    Offer:
    MRP Rs. 2,09,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,51,990 (28% OFF)

    Sony KD65X9000H 65 (165 cm) Full Array LED is available at 28% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 1,51,990 onwards during the sale.

