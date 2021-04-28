Just In
- 26 min ago Lockdown Increases Demand For Mobile Data And FTTH Services
-
- 41 min ago COVID-19 Vaccine For 18 Years And Above: Registration Date, Time, Website/App Details
- 45 min ago Amazon Fire HD 10 Series, Fire HD 10 Kids Unveiled: All You Need To Know
- 2 hrs ago Redmi K40 Gaming Edition With Dimensity 1200 5G Chipset Announced; Key Specs, Price
Don't Miss
- Movies Kareena Kapoor Khan Sends An Important Message For Her Fans In The Wake Of COVID-19 Second Wave
- Lifestyle COVID-19: Why You Should Wear A Mask At Home Too; Especially If You Have Older Adults At Home
- News 'Indian strain' also known as B.1.617 or 'double mutant' of coronavirus found in 17 countries: WHO
- Education Amid Covid-19 Surge, IIT Madras And Anna University Postpone Exams
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Shotgun Name Registered In India: Could It Be The 650cc Cruiser?
- Finance Markets Closing: Sensex Zooms 790 Points Led By Financials
- Sports IPL 2021: Scott Kuggeleijn joins Royal Challengers Bangalore bio-bubble as Kane Richardson's replacement
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In May 2021
Vijay Sale Discount Offer: Upto 50% Off on Television
Vijay Sales is providing a slew of discounts and offers across a wide range of products available in its portfolio. After hosting discounts on iPhones last month, the retailer is now offering deals and discounts on televisions right now. If you want to upgrade to a new TV, be it smart or non-smart, then you can visit Vijay Sales as the retailer provides lucrative offers of up to 50% on some of the bestselling models out there from brands such as Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL and more.
Check out the models available at discount from here.
Samsung UA32T4700 Smart LED TV
Offer:
MRP : Rs. 25,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 23,700 (8% OFF)
Samsung UA32T4700 Smart LED TV is available at 8% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 23,700 onwards during the sale.
VISE VS32HSA4C 32 (80 cm) HD Ready Smart LED TV
Offer:
MRP : Rs. 26,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,000 ( 42% OFF )
VISE VS32HSA4C is available at 42% discount during
Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 15,000 onwards during the sale.
Haier LE43K6600GA 43 (109 cm) Smart LED TV
Offer:
MRP Rs. 38,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 30,690 ( 21% OFF )
Haier LE43K6600GA 43 (109 cm) Smart LED TV is available at 21% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 30,690 onwards during the sale.
Samsung QA55Q60T 55(138cm) QLED TV
Offer:
MRP Rs. 1,34,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 85,990 ( 36% OFF )
Samsung QA55Q60T 55(138cm) QLED TV is available at 36% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 85,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony KLV40R252G 40(101.6 cm) Full HD LED TV
Offer:
MRP Rs. 37,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 33,990 11% OFF
Sony KLV40R252G 40(101.6 cm) Full HD LED TV is available at 11% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 33,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung UA43T5500 43 (108 cm) Smart Full HD LED TV
Offer:
MRP Rs. 42,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,990 14% OFF
Sony KLV40R252G 40(101.6 cm) Full HD LED TV is available at 11% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 33,990 onwards during the sale.
LG 55NANO80TNA 55 (139.7cm) 4K Nano Cell TV
Offer:
MRP Rs. 1,39,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 75,990 ( 46% OFF)
LG 55NANO80TNA 55 (139.7cm) 4K Nano Cell TV is available at 46% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 75,990 onwards during the sale.
LG OLED65CXPTA 65 (165.1 cm) 4K OLED Smart TV
Offer:
MRP Rs. 3,79,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,19,990 (42% OFF)
LG OLED65CXPTA 65 (165.1 cm) 4K OLED Smart TV is available at 42% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 2,19,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung UA32T4500 Smart LED TV
Offer:
MRP Rs. 22,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,240 (16% OFF)
Samsung UA32T4500 Smart LED TV is available at 16% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 19,240 onwards during the sale.
Samsung QA55Q70T 55(138 cm) QLED TV
Offer:
MRP Rs. 1,62,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 99,990 (39% OFF)
Samsung QA55Q70T 55(138 cm) QLED TV is available at 39% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 99,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony Bravia KLV24P413D 24 (60 cm) HD Ready LED TV
Offer:
MRP : Rs. 14,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,990 (27% OFF)
Sony Bravia KLV24P413D 24 (60 cm) HD Ready LED TV is available at 27% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 10,990 onwards during the sale.
TCL 85P8M 85(215.90 cm) Ultra HD LED TV
Offer:
MRP Rs. 4,99,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,99,990 (60% OFF)
TCL 85P8M 85(215.90 cm) Ultra HD LED TV is available at 60% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 1,99,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony KD65X9000H 65 (165 cm) Full Array LED,
Offer:
MRP Rs. 2,09,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,51,990 (28% OFF)
Sony KD65X9000H 65 (165 cm) Full Array LED is available at 28% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 1,51,990 onwards during the sale.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
22,995
-
21,546
-
14,360
-
22,995
-
24,999
-
9,999
-
9,940
-
15,999
-
18,507
-
11,560