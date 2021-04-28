Vijay Sale Discount Offer: Upto 50% Off on Television

Check out the models available at discount from here.

Samsung UA32T4700 Smart LED TV

Offer:

MRP : Rs. 25,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 23,700 (8% OFF)

Samsung UA32T4700 Smart LED TV is available at 8% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 23,700 onwards during the sale.

VISE VS32HSA4C 32 (80 cm) HD Ready Smart LED TV

Offer:

MRP : Rs. 26,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,000 ( 42% OFF )

VISE VS32HSA4C is available at 42% discount during

Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 15,000 onwards during the sale.

Haier LE43K6600GA 43 (109 cm) Smart LED TV

Offer:

MRP Rs. 38,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 30,690 ( 21% OFF )

Haier LE43K6600GA 43 (109 cm) Smart LED TV is available at 21% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 30,690 onwards during the sale.

Samsung QA55Q60T 55(138cm) QLED TV

Offer:

MRP Rs. 1,34,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 85,990 ( 36% OFF )

Samsung QA55Q60T 55(138cm) QLED TV is available at 36% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 85,990 onwards during the sale.

Sony KLV40R252G 40(101.6 cm) Full HD LED TV

Offer:

MRP Rs. 37,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 33,990 11% OFF

Sony KLV40R252G 40(101.6 cm) Full HD LED TV is available at 11% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 33,990 onwards during the sale.

Samsung UA43T5500 43 (108 cm) Smart Full HD LED TV

Offer:

MRP Rs. 42,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,990 14% OFF

LG 55NANO80TNA 55 (139.7cm) 4K Nano Cell TV

Offer:

MRP Rs. 1,39,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 75,990 ( 46% OFF)

LG 55NANO80TNA 55 (139.7cm) 4K Nano Cell TV is available at 46% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 75,990 onwards during the sale.

LG OLED65CXPTA 65 (165.1 cm) 4K OLED Smart TV

Offer:

MRP Rs. 3,79,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,19,990 (42% OFF)

LG OLED65CXPTA 65 (165.1 cm) 4K OLED Smart TV is available at 42% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 2,19,990 onwards during the sale.

Samsung UA32T4500 Smart LED TV

Offer:

MRP Rs. 22,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,240 (16% OFF)

Samsung UA32T4500 Smart LED TV is available at 16% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 19,240 onwards during the sale.

Samsung QA55Q70T 55(138 cm) QLED TV

Offer:

MRP Rs. 1,62,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 99,990 (39% OFF)

Samsung QA55Q70T 55(138 cm) QLED TV is available at 39% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 99,990 onwards during the sale.

Sony Bravia KLV24P413D 24 (60 cm) HD Ready LED TV

Offer:

MRP : Rs. 14,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,990 (27% OFF)

Sony Bravia KLV24P413D 24 (60 cm) HD Ready LED TV is available at 27% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 10,990 onwards during the sale.

TCL 85P8M 85(215.90 cm) Ultra HD LED TV

Offer:

MRP Rs. 4,99,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,99,990 (60% OFF)

TCL 85P8M 85(215.90 cm) Ultra HD LED TV is available at 60% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 1,99,990 onwards during the sale.

Sony KD65X9000H 65 (165 cm) Full Array LED,

Offer:

MRP Rs. 2,09,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,51,990 (28% OFF)

Sony KD65X9000H 65 (165 cm) Full Array LED is available at 28% discount during Vijay Television Sale. You can get this Smart TV for Rs. 1,51,990 onwards during the sale.