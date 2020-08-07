Just In
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: What's Different?
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick has been launched in India recently and stands as a direct competitor to the Fire TV Stick. Notably, the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is the latest market entrant in the affordable streaming market segment. It comes with a slew of features and capabilities that we have already seen in the Fire TV Stick. Having said that, here is a comparison showing how these two streaming devices are different.
Design
The Mi TV Stick and Fire TV Stick are almost similar in terms of form factor and look like a USB drive. The difference between these devices is the presence of a dual-tone color on the offering from Xiaomi. Also, the remote control is a little different as the Mi TV Stick remote features dedicated buttons for Google Assistant, Prime Video and Netflix while the Fire TV Stick remote has one for Alexa.
Performance
The Mi TV Stick gets the power from a quad-core processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage space. It runs Android 9.0 and comes with Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity. On the other hand, the Fire TV Stick comes with a quad-core processor with similar RAM and storage space but has Bluetooth 4.1 LE.
When it comes to performance, both the Mi TV Stick and Fire TV Stick support streaming FHD videos at 60fps along with Dolby Audio and DTS surround sound support. The major playback difference is that the Mi TV Stick supports inbuilt Chromecast support while Fire TV Stick has screen mirroring support.
Apps Support
The Mi TV Stick comes with access to Google Play Store while the offering from Amazon has its own app store. Apart from this, both the streaming sticks support all the popular OTT apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more. The Fire TV Stick has an upper hand with Apple TV+ but the Mi TV Stick will support a larger catalog of apps with Google Play Store.
Price Comparison
The Mi TV Stick has been launched for Rs. 2,799 in India. On the other hand, the Fire TV Stick is priced at Rs. 3,999, which is relatively more expensive. In terms of specifications and features, both streaming sticks are almost on par with a robust OTT catalog, FHD 1080p streaming, voice assistant support and simple UI. If you want an affordable offering, then you can opt for the Mi TV Stick. If pricing is not a constraint and you want to use Apple TV+, then the Fire TV Stick is a good buy.
