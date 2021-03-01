Just In
Itel Might Launch 32-Inch And 43-Inch Android Smart TVs In India
Itel is all set to expand its smart television range in India. The company is reportedly planning to launch new 32-inch and 43-inch Android-powered smart TVs in March. This also means that the Android television range will support all OTT applications. Besides, the company is likely to add a 55-inch model this year; but the timeline is not clear.
Similarly, there is no update on the pricing front, but as we all know that itel is known for its affordable products, so we hope that the upcoming smart TVs will be under the same price bracket, reports 91 Mobiles. Additionally, the upcoming smart televisions are likely to take on other brands that have launched products in the same price range. The list includes TCL, Realme, and Xiaomi. You'll be surprised to know that this is not the first time that itel launching smart television in the country as it has introduced three products.
itel Smart Televisions In India: Details
Last year, itel launched three smart televisions in the country. Smart televisions are known as Series I, Series A, and Series C, which are available between 32-inch to 55-inch screen sizes. These smart televisions are priced under Rs. 34,499.
The I-series smart TVs come in two sizes, such as 43-inch Full HD and 32-inch. These smart televisions are available at Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 11,999, respectively. Additionally, you'll get two 4k ultra HD TVs, which are available at Rs. 34,499 and Rs. 24,999, respectively. Coming to the itel I5514IE HD Smart TV has 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It also comes with several inbuilt applications like YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, and more.
Furthermore, the C-series features 32-inch C3210IE HD Internet TV, which is priced at Rs. 9,499, whereas the A-series comes with a Soundbar LED TV, which is priced at Rs. 8,999.
