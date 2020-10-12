Itel Launches Smart LED TV Range In India; Price Starts At Rs. 8,999 News oi-Vivek

itel, the brand known for affordable feature phones and smartphone accessories, has officially divulged into the smart TV segment in India by launching a range of smart TVs in India. All the models are manufactured in India under the "Make in India" initiative.

The company has launched three series of smart TVs called I series, C series, and A-series with a starting price of Rs. 8,999 and goes up to Rs. 34,499. There are a total of six products in the itel smart TV portfolio with an entry-level model offering a 32-inch screen, and it goes up to 55-inch for the high-end version with 4K resolution.

itel I32101IE HD Smart TV

The itel I32101IE HD Smart TV is the most affordable of the lot, and it comes with a 32-inch HD-ready IPS LCD panel with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. This iteration offers Smart OS 9.0 custom software with features like Dolby Audio and 20W speakers. This product retails for Rs. 11,999.

itel I4314IE FHD Smart TV

The itel I4314IE FHD Smart TV, as the name suggests offers a 43-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD resolution. This model also offers 1GB RAM, 8GB storage with support for popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video and retails for Rs. 21,999.

itel I4310IE 4K UHD Smart TV

The itel I4310IE 4K UHD comes with a 43-inch display with 4K/UHD resolution and supports video streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Videos. This is the most affordable 4K smart TV from itel, and it costs Rs. 24,499, making it one of the most affordable 4K smart televisions in India.

itel I5514IE HD Smart TV

The itel I5514IE HD Smart TV is the flagship model, and it comes with a 55-inch 4K resolution display with a thin bezel design. It offers a 4000:1 contrast ratio with an 8ms response time. Like all the other models, this variant also has a 20W speaker setup with support for Dolby Audio. The itel I5514IE HD Smart TV retails for Rs. 34,499 in India.

itel C3210IE HD Internet TV

The itel C3210IE HD Internet TV is the most affordable smart TV from the brand, and it comes with a 32-inch HD ready panel. It also has a 20W speaker setup and offers Wi-Fi connectivity for content streaming. The itel C3210IE HD Internet TV is priced at 9,499 and comes with eight popular preloaded apps.

itel A3210IE Soundbar LED TV

The itel A3210IE Soundbar LED TV is a non-smart LED TV that comes equipped with a 16W speaker setup. This iteration has an HD ready panel with 7ms response time, and it costs Rs. 8,999.

Availability

All six itel LED TVs to offer two year's warranty on the panel and one-year warranty on hardware with free installation. And these smart TVs will be available via offline stores, starting today.

The entire range of itel LED TVs are priced aggressively and look to offer a good set of features at almost every price point. Given the festival season is around the corner, these offerings look decent at least on paper.

