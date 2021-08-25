2nd Gen Amazon Echo Show Now Available In India; Worth Buying? News oi-Vivek

Amazon's 2nd Gen 8-inch Echo Show is now available in India with some subtle changes. The latest model comes with an 8-inch display with adaptive color technology that is said to enhance the overall multimedia experience. Here are all the features of the latest Echo Show.

2nd Gen 8-inch Echo Show Design

The 2nd Gen 8-inch Echo Show looks almost similar to the original edition. It offers features like a dual stereo speaker setup with support for Amazon Alexa. In terms of design, the product is available in black and white color with a selfie camera on the top right corner.

Just like the previous generation model, the latest iteration also supports apps like Prime Video and Netflix for video streaming. Besides, it also has support for the most prominent music streaming services like Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, and Gaana.

This could also be a great device for kids, as it also supports Chu Chu TV, Chhota Bheem, Animal Sounds. The built-in web camera on the Echo Show can be remotely accessed as a security camera, which is good for monitoring pets like dogs, cats, and even fish. Do note that, there is a dedicated camera shutter, which physically shuts the camera to offer control over user privacy.

The 2nd Gen Echo show also has a low power mode, which reduces the power consumption when the device is in idle mode. Besides, the product is manufactured using 30 percent post-consumer recycled plastic, 100 percent post-consumer recycled, and 100 percent recycled die-cast aluminum.

The product is shipped in a package made using 99 percent wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.

Pricing And Availability

The 2nd Gen Echo Show costs Rs. 13,999. However, for a limited time, the product will be available for Rs. 11,499. Users can get a smart bulb for just Rs. 100 with every 2nd Gen Echo Show purchase. The original 8-inch Echo Show is now available for Rs. 8,999, which is also a great product that is similar to the newer model with just a low-resolution camera.

Buy 2nd Gen Amazon Echo Show 8-inch Here

