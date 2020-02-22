ENGLISH

    Netflix Testing Rs. 5 For First Month Subscription In India

    By
    |

    Netflix is currently exploring options in the Indian market. A new report suggests that Netflix is testing a new subscription offer for Rs. 5 for the first month. That would make it one of the cheapest subscription services available. Of course, it would come with a catch.

    A Month Of Netflix For Rs. 5 Plan Begins Testing In India

     

    Netflix Subscriptions In India

    The report from Gadgets 360 notes that the new Netflix subscription offer is available only to select new members joining the streaming service. This naturally means that everyone enrolling for the subscription wouldn't get it for Rs. 5. It looks like Netflix is testing everyone's luck.

    Moreover, already existing Netflix account holders won't even have this option. That's not all. The Rs. 5 subscription offer is restricted for those first-time users signing up on PCs and Android smartphones only. As for the lucky first time user, the new subscription offer applies to whichever plan the user picks from.

    Currently, Netflix offers Rs. 199 mobile plan, Rs.499 basic plan, Rs. 649 standard plan, and Rs. 799 premium plan. "This is a new marketing promotion designed to help more people discover Netflix. Depending on its success, we may roll it out more widely," Netflix said in a statement to Gadgets 360.

    For What Its Worth

    Netflix currently has a couple of Netflix-original series catering to the Indian audience like Sacred Games, Jamtara, and so on. The new move could also be to attract Indian users, who prefer other OTT like Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Alt Balaji, and others - which offer a wider range of series based in India.

    Essentially, the new Rs. 5 for the first time Netflix subscription replaces the one-month free trial. Netflix also notes that the offer might be expanded in the future. Users should bear in mind that this is only a 'price test'. It means that if you're lucky to get the first month of subscription for Rs. 5, you'd still require to pay the full amount from the second month onward.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 10:56 [IST]
