ACT Fibernet gives 3 months of free broadband connection to Xiaomi Mi LED TV users

Internet service provider ACT Fibernet today introduced special internet broadband plans for Mi LED TV users.

As part of this collaboration ACT, Fibernet will offer specially customized broadband plans across Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad beginning 12 June 2018.

"We are happy to partner with Xiaomi and extend our expertise to Mi LED TVs. We will work together to power its TV users with high-speed fiber connection so that they can make their viewing experience come alive," a spokesperson of Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd said.

Under this offer every Mi LED TV users will get 1-month free trial of high-speed internet plans, a post which they will be eligible for special offers on the plans. Further, on opting for advance plans, users can enjoy two months free subscription along with 1000 GB extra data limit valid till 31 Dec 2018.

To avail this offer

1. Mi LED TV user sends proof of purchase (1. Serial Number, 2. Order ID, a 3. picture of the bill/pdf of the bill) along with Name, Mobile, City to email address actwithmi@incredible.actcorp.in

2. ACT Fibernet to verify the purchase with Xiaomi and outcall the customer, confirm the offer, check for feasibility in customer location and proceed with the installation.

Sudeep Sahu, Product Manager, MiTV, Xiaomi India, "We are delighted to extend high-speed fiber broadband connectivity to our Mi LED TV users in India, in partnership with ACT Fibernet. Mi LED TV offers over 500,000 hours of content and we are confident that ACT Fibernet's reliable and high-speed Internet connectivity enables an enriching experience for our users."

Xiaomi launched it's much awaited 55-inch Mi TV 4, a Smart LED TV in February this year at Rs 39,999 on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

The 55-inch TV from Xiaomi runs Android-based Patchwall UI and features dual-speaker set-up boasting Dolby and DTS audio for a truly cinematic experience.

The Smart TV comes with three HDMI ports (including 1 ARC port), and two USB ports (3.0+2.0), along with Dual-Band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.0 to connect wireless headphones or other Bluetooth devices. It supports dual-speaker set-up boasting Dolby and DTS audio for a cinematic experience.