Xiaomi may assemble TV sets in India from next quarter: Report

After getting a larger share in the Indian mobile phone market, Chinese smartphone and electronics company, Xiaomi is likely to assemble television sets in India from the next quarter in partnership with Foxconn, ET reported.

According to the report, the company is in advanced talks with Foxconn for assembling TV sets in the country from July. However, the company has no plans to reduce television prices because they are selling it at low margins.

A person aware of the matter tipped ET: "Xiaomi's target is to become the largest online television brand before it expands into multi-brand stores. Local manufacturing will not only provide some relief in taxes, which will boost its margins, but it will also help them to control the supply chain and ensure more availability of televisions."

Meanwhile, Xiaomi's India spokesperson also said that the company is open to setting up manufacturing of TVs in the country.

To recall, the firm has launched it's much awaited 55-inch Mi TV 4, a Smart LED TV in February this year at Rs 39,999 on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

The 55-inch TV from Xiaomi runs Android-based Patchwall UI and features dual-speaker set-up boasting Dolby and DTS audio for a truly cinematic experience.

The Smart TV comes with three HDMI ports (including 1 ARC port), and two USB ports (3.0+2.0), along with Dual-Band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.0 to connect wireless headphones or other Bluetooth devices. It supports dual-speaker set-up boasting Dolby and DTS audio for a cinematic experience.

The company has partnered with players like Hungama, Voot, ALT Balaji, Zee5 and Sony LIV along others to bring in over 500,000 hours of content to watch, across the largest library of Video-On-Demand providers, with over 80 percent free content. There's also support for 13 system languages including 12 Indian languages.