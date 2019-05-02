After 5G phones, Huawei plans to unveil the world's first 5G TV News oi-Karan Sharma Huawei plans to unveil the world's first 5G TV with an 8K resolution by this year. Everything you need to know about 5G TV.

Huawei Technologies is gradually planning to launch a series of new products earlier this year. The company is planning to try its luck in products apart from smartphones to take on companies like Samsung Electronics and Apple. Huawei is planning to introduce the world's first ever 5G enabled Television. It is also aiming to come in the top five list of PC maker in the next three years.

According to a report from Nikkei, Huawei will announce a 5G enabled TV with an 8K display along with several smart features. With this TV viewers will be able to enjoy 360-degree videos, VR content and other heavy resolution videos. "There are questions, however, over how soon the wider ecosystem for such services will be available," as per Nikkei's report.

On account of the 5G availability, the Huawei TV will likewise carry on like a centre point for smart home appliances. A 5G TV is unquestionably a stage forward to take on Samsung's business which is a standout amongst the most significant TV makers across the globe, and it maintains the rivalry in the smartphone industry.

Samsung has launched its 8K TVs recently, however, the Korean tech giant still does not have a 5G-empowered TV in its list. Other than attempting to announce its 5G TV, Huawei is additionally hoping to vanquish the PC market as well.

Without a doubt, Huawei is also targeting to enter the list of best five PC creators by 2021. The company will expand its shipments up to 3x times this year. As indicated by Nikkei, Huawei is also working on to build up its own CPUs for laptops, similar to what it has done with its smartphone with its HiSilicon business.

As of now, Huawei is the world's second smartphone producer and it entered the PC industry back in 2017 with the MateBook series which also include ultrabooks which can be explained as the best affordable competitor for MacBooks. Huawei noted shipment of more than one million PCs in the year 2018.