Airtel Digital TV Offering Discounts To LG Smart TV Users

Airtel Digital TV has introduced a new offer for LG Smart TV users. Under this new offer, Airtel is providing discounts on upgrading and buying a new set-top box (STB). Also, Airtel is offering six months of free service to LG Smart TV users, reports TelecomTalk.

According to the report, users cannot club this offer with other ongoing offers. Also, this offer is only available for a limited period between September 10 and October 30. Apart from that, Airtel Digital TV is providing six months Dabang Sports pack along with Value Lite (South) HD pack at a discounted price of Rs. 2,500. However, there is a catch. This offer is only available on LG TV models from 2017 to 2019.

How To Avail Discounts On LG Smart TV

Step 1: At the first stage, users need to call Airtel DTH number 81304-81306, after purchasing the Smart TV.

Step 2: After that, the representative from the Airtel will verify the serial number of the Smart TV.

Step 3: Then they (Representative), will verify the serial number and after that users, have to provide KYC details to the representative.

Step 4: After that, the representative of Airtel will visit the user's house to install all equipment and to collect the payment.

Meanwhile, the company has also launched 'All Channels' pack for its Digital TV customers. The new plan will allow you to avail all HD and SD channels on your DTH connection. This plan is available at Rs. 1,315 per month.

Airtel Digital TV Merger With Dish TV

Airtel Digital TV is planning to merge its operations with Dish TV. And if the merger goes through, then the new entity will become the number one company in the DTH sector. There are also chances that other companies will start looking for other ways to sustain in the market.

