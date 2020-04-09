Airtel Digital TV Offering Free Channels To All DTH Customers News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel is coming up with different ways to help its users during the lockdown. The company has recently launched a feature called Super Hero, where it is offering a commission to its customers, and now it is providing free channels.

The company has announced that it is now offering free channels to its DTH customers. It is worth noting that other DTH players such as Tata Sky and Dish TV have also announced similar benefits for their customers. But still, the former is offering four channels, while Tata Sky is providing 10 channels during this nationwide lockdown.

Under the new initiative, Airtel is offering these channels for free. The channel list includes Let's Dance, Airtel Seniors TV, Aapki Rasoi, and Airtel Curiosity Stream. Earlier, these channels are priced between Rs. 45 to Rs. 60. The company has not announced any date about the expiry of this benefit. But, many reports claim that this benefit will be available until April 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, Airtel has announced that it is now providing free content from its kids' library on its Airtel Thanks app. The Xstream offers content from education and entertainment. It includes poems, short films, cartoons, documentaries, and more.

"We are launching a kids channel in our Xstream platform and opening it up to all our valued customers for free. We hope this provides some relief during these unprecedented times," Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel said.

Notably, customers can access Xstream services on their smartphones, smart televisions, set-top boxes, and their PCs. Besides, the company has joined hands with Curiosity stream to offer original content to its users. The Curiosity stream offers documentaries on cars, history, space, art, and many more. This facility is available on both the app and website.

