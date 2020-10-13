Airtel Digital TV Offering Two Coaching Channels; Joins Hands With Aakash Institute News oi-Priyanka Dua

After adding Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5 on their platform, Airtel has announced that it has now added two new channels on its Digital TV. The company has added a new educational channel called Aakash EduTv - JEE and Aakash EduTv - NEET. These are specially launched for students learning from homes.

Under this offer, Aakash will offer live sessions or classes to students. However, to avail this service users need to spend Rs. 247 per month on channel number 467 and 478. Customers need to give a missed call on the two numbers to subscribe to the services. These numbers include 9154052467 to get the Jee channel and 9154052478 to get the NEET channel.

"Aakash Institute to offer high-quality Ed-tech content to our 17 million DTH customers across the country affordably and simply, helping millions of aspiring students to realize their dreams of clearing Medical and Engineering entrance exams using high-quality test preparation offered through Aakash EduTV on Airtel DTH platform," Sunil Taldar, Director - Homes, Bharti Airtel said.

The development comes at that time when Airtel removes multiple channels from its platform. The company has added two new channels, such as MK News and Music Zone. Apart from adding new channels on its digital platform, Airtel has upgraded three talk time packs.

The company is now offering Rs. 4,800 talk time with Rs. 5,000 top-up. Besides, Rs. 500 talk time voucher is now offering Rs. 480 worth of talk time. Besides, Rs. 1000 top-up voucher is now providing Rs. 960 of talk time. The new change is already live on the company's website, however, third-party applications and websites are yet to make changes on their platform. The company is making many changes to its platform. The company has also added Amazon Prime subscription to its broadband plans.

