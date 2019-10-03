Just In
Airtel Digitial TV Offering 450 Channels With Rs.1,675 Pack
Airtel Digital TV has launched a new pack for its customers called the 'All channels' pack. It is priced at Rs. 1,675 per month, which means that users have to pay Rs. 20,100 annually. This also includes Network Capacity Fee (NCF) charges of Rs. 375 per month.
Under this newly launched pack, users will get 450 channels, reports TelecomTalk. This pack does not include SD channels, but only HD channels. According to the report, the company is also providing some regional channels under this pack.
Also, this pack provides all entertainment, news, sports, and English movie channels. Furthermore, the pack can be availed via the app and Airtel's helpline number.
Airtel Charging Rs. 80 For Multi- TV Connections
Airtel Digital TV is also offering a discount on multi-TV connections. Under this new offer, users have to pay Rs. 80 for the new connection. However, this amount is still high, as both Dish TV and D2h are providing a new connection at Rs. 50.
As of now, Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky, and D2h used to offer multi-TV connections. But, now Airtel has also joined the bandwagon. After paying Rs. 80, users can choose their packs for secondary connections. Users can choose both free-to-air channels and paid channels. Besides, users can subscribe to this pack by only giving a missed call to Airtel. Similarly, they can send SMS along with a logical number of channels.
Should You Go For Airtel 'All Channels' Pack?
Ever since TRAI has introduced new regulations for cable TV and DTH providers, the bills have gone up. In fact, the companies are charging a huge amount for NCF on the channels packs.
There is no doubt that Airtel is providing 450 channels under this pack. But, we believe this pack is overpriced and doesn't sound like a beneficial deal.
