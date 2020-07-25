Airtel Expands Refundable Security Deposit Scheme To Other Cities News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has recently come up with an offer, where it is providing a refundable security deposit, via its website. Under this scheme, the company is providing a set-top box for Rs. 1,500. This scheme applies only for 12 months. The offer was earlier applicable to One Airtel Plan users.

However, the company has now expanded the reach of this offer to other customers and parts of the country. The company has now added a few circles, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Surat. This means customers in these circles are also eligible to get this refundable scheme.

Airtel's Refundable Scheme Details

Further, the company states that Xstream set-top box users need to purchase a pack of Rs. 360 per month to avail this offer. Besides, users cannot return STB before 12 months, and in case they will, then there will be no refund scheme for them.

Apart from this offer, Airtel is providing three months subscription of Zee5 and Xstream app to its STB users. The company has launched this offer under its introductory benefits. In fact, the company is providing one year warranty up to Rs. 100 to users who choose these plans.

Airtel Set-Top Box Details

The Airtel Android 9 set-top box comes with DTH channels along with some OTT apps. This means the company is providing OTT services through its set-top box. It has an inbuilt Chromecast and Google Assistant feature. It supports close to 5000 applications via the Play Store. The set-top box is priced at Rs. 3,999, and it will be available at Rs. 2,249, especially for Airtel Thanks app users.

Other Benefits Introduced By Airtel For Its Xstream Users

It is worth mentioning that the Airtel is offering 1000GB to its users in three circles, i.e, Cochin, Ernakulam, and Chennai. Similarly, the company is offering discounts up to 15 percent on long term plans, and free installation facilities in some of the circles.

