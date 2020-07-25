ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Airtel Expands Refundable Security Deposit Scheme To Other Cities

    By
    |

    Airtel has recently come up with an offer, where it is providing a refundable security deposit, via its website. Under this scheme, the company is providing a set-top box for Rs. 1,500. This scheme applies only for 12 months. The offer was earlier applicable to One Airtel Plan users.

    Airtel Expands Refundable Security Deposit Scheme To Other Cities

     

    However, the company has now expanded the reach of this offer to other customers and parts of the country. The company has now added a few circles, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Surat. This means customers in these circles are also eligible to get this refundable scheme.

    Airtel's Refundable Scheme Details

    Further, the company states that Xstream set-top box users need to purchase a pack of Rs. 360 per month to avail this offer. Besides, users cannot return STB before 12 months, and in case they will, then there will be no refund scheme for them.

    Apart from this offer, Airtel is providing three months subscription of Zee5 and Xstream app to its STB users. The company has launched this offer under its introductory benefits. In fact, the company is providing one year warranty up to Rs. 100 to users who choose these plans.

    Airtel Set-Top Box Details

    The Airtel Android 9 set-top box comes with DTH channels along with some OTT apps. This means the company is providing OTT services through its set-top box. It has an inbuilt Chromecast and Google Assistant feature. It supports close to 5000 applications via the Play Store. The set-top box is priced at Rs. 3,999, and it will be available at Rs. 2,249, especially for Airtel Thanks app users.

    Other Benefits Introduced By Airtel For Its Xstream Users

    It is worth mentioning that the Airtel is offering 1000GB to its users in three circles, i.e, Cochin, Ernakulam, and Chennai. Similarly, the company is offering discounts up to 15 percent on long term plans, and free installation facilities in some of the circles.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: airtel
    Story first published: Sunday, July 26, 2020, 7:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 26, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X