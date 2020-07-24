ENGLISH

    How To Get Zee5 Subscription From Airtel Prepaid Plans

    After announcing its partnership with Zee5, Airtel has recently shared a different strategy, where it is offering subscriptions for three months only. The latest development comes after its the Bonanza offer ends. However, the company is still offering this service with one plan of Rs. 289.

    Coming to the benefits of the Rs. 289, the Rs. 289 is providing free access to the Zee5 subscription. The plan is offering 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling along with 100 messages per day. This pack is valid for up to 28 days.

    Besides, the company is offering Airtel Xstream benefits with Rs. 289 plan. It also includes access to Wynk Music and Rs 150 cashback on the Fastag account. In addition, the company is offering Rs. 279 which is somehow similar to Rs. 289, where Airtel is offering 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling, along with 100 messages per day.

    This plan is also providing insurance up to Rs. 4 lakhs from the HDFC. But still, the plan is not providing Zee5 and Amazon Prime. This plan seems good for those who are looking for insurance cover. On the other hand, if you are looking for a content option, then you should choose Rs. 289 plan.

    Airtel Offering Free HelloTunes To Its Customers

    Airtel has announced the launch of a new campaign, where it is offering free hello tunes to its customers. The campaign is known as #ExpresswithHellotune. Under this new campaign, the company is offering free caller tunes to all Airtel Thanks customers. In fact, the company is offering this offer to all users.

    This offer is valid for 14 days, and to avail the benefit, users need to open the Wynk Music application and choose the Hellotune from the icon. The offer is available in 15 languages, such as English, Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Rajasthani, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Haryanvi, Assamese, Bhojpuri, Bengali, and Oriya.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 13:08 [IST]
