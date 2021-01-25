Airtel Launches Xstream Set-Top Box Upgrading Offer News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel Xstream has announced the launch of a new offer for customers. The company has launched three options under this upgrading set-top box offer. Notably, new customers can purchase Xstream set-top boxes at Rs. 2,499.

However, now the company has launched three new options, where users will get only a set-top box with the first option and an OTT subscription with the other two options. However, there is a catch. This offer is limited to few places like Pune, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Panchkula, Chandigarh, Mohali, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Additionally, Airtel launched the internet TV in Jodhpur, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Surat, Thane, Titwala, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Indore, Bhopal, Raipur, Visakhapatnam, Narsipatnam, Mysore, Madurai, Coimbatore, Mettupalayam, West Bengal, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Vijayawada, Karimnagar, Krishna, Ranchi, Punjab, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Lucknow, Meerut, Agra, Firozabad, Jaipur, and Jodhpur.

Airtel Set-Top Box Upgrade Offer Details

Let's talk about the Basic plan, where a set-top box is available at Rs. 2,050 along with Rs. 250 for installation charges. This means the basic plan of Rs. 2,300. Notably, the company is taking that much amount for the STB without any OTT app access.

Then, there is a second Xstream STB upgrade offer, which will cost you Rs. 2,050 for the STB, Rs. 250 for installation charges, and Rs. 1,699 OTT apps like Zee5 Premium, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Disney+ Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that all apps come with one-year validity and will cost you Rs. 3,999.

Lastly, there is a third Xstream option, where Xstream Box will cost you Rs. 2,050, along with installation charges, and an OTT subscription worth Rs. 2,399, where users will get all leading apps like ZEE5 Premium, Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Airtel Xstream App Premium, and more for one year.

