BSNL Revises Rs. 699 Prepaid Plan; Offering Unlimited Calling For 160 Days

After launching postpaid plans, BSNL is extending the validity of several prepaid packs. The operator has recently revised both long term and monthly plans in the country. The telecom operator has now revised Rs. 699 voucher, after making changes in 2,399 and Rs. 1,999 long term plans.

Notably, the BSNL has extended the validity of the same voucher in the country, reports KeralaTelecom. Notably, the plan was launched last year in May; and now it has been made available in only the Kerala circle.

BSNL Rs. 699 Vs Airtel And Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans: Details

The Rs. 699 voucher from the telecom operator is offering 0.5GB of data daily along with 80 Kbps speed after the FUP limit. It also includes 100 messages per day and unlimited calling for 160 days. However, to get this plan, users have to check the company's website or use the *444*699#' code. In addition, the state-run telecom operator allows you to send messages to 123. The existing users have to make sure that they should have a balance while sending the message.

Coming to the Rs. 698 plan of the Airtel, where users are getting is offering 2GB data per day along with unlimited calling. The plan is also offering 100 messages per day, Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, free online courses, Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag, and hello tunes. If we compare this plan with other Airtel pack of Rs. 598, then users will get six 1GB coupons if a customer recharges from the company's Thanks application, which means users will get additional data with the same plan.

Furthermore, Reliance Jio is not offering the same value plan, but, users will get Rs. 599 and Rs. 777 prepaid plan. The first plan in the list is providing 2GB of data, unlimited calling, 100 messages, and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The prepaid plan of Rs. 777 is providing 1.5GB of data and 100 messages for 84 days.

