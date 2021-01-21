Here's How To Get 1GB Data At Rs. 11 Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is known for offering several tariff plans in the country. Reliance Jio plans are 33 percent affordable than plans offered by Airtel and Vodafone-Idea. In addition, the telecom operator is offering dozens of benefits with all packs along with internet at pocket-friendly rates.

The telecom operator is offering categories like popular plans, Disney+ Hotstar, packs of JioPhone, ISD, international roaming, In-Flights roaming, top-ups, and many more. Notably, the company ships data with all plans and its most affordable pack is priced at Rs. 10, where users are getting talk time worth Rs. 7.47 without any data benefit.

However, the data benefits start with Rs. 11, which ships 1GB of data until the existing plan lasts. This segment is known as 4G Data Vouchers and it has three more plans of Rs. 21, Rs. 51, and Rs. 101.

Reliance Jio 4G Data Voucher Details

The first data voucher of Rs. 11 is providing 1GB of data, while Rs. 21 is providing 2GB data, Rs. 51 ships 6GB data, and Rs. 101 is providing 12GB of data until the ongoing plans last.

If we compare these plans with other plans, then Vi (Vodafone-Idea) work from home packs are priced at Rs. 16, Rs. 251, and Rs. 351. These packs ship 1GB, 50GB, 100GB of data for 24 hours, 28 days, and 56 days. Airtel smart recharge packs are priced at Rs. 45, Rs. 49, and Rs. 79. These packs are offering 0 MB, 100MB, and 200MB data. On the other hand, data packs are available at Rs. 48, and Rs. 401, where you get 3GB of data and 30GB data for 28 days only.

This seems that Reliance Jio 4G Data Vouchers are quite affordable than Airtel and Vi data plans. This also means that Jio is the only operator that offers 1GB of data at Rs. 11 without any validity.

