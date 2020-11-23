Disney Launches Online Store: Here's How To Create Account News oi-Priyanka Dua

As expected, Disney has announced the launch of an online store in India and initially it will provide its facilities in 500 cities. The new store will be known as ShopDisney.in and will have brands like Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and Disney. Besides, the store will have accessories, clothing, toys, and school essentials.

While purchasing products from the store, you can also choose Disney designed shipping boxes, gift wrapper, and free shipping that is above Rs. 999 orders. However, to purchase from the store, you need to first create an account following these steps.

Step 1: First, you need to visit the https://shopdisney.in/. Then, you'll find the sign in and sign up option. You'll also see My Wishlist and My Bag option on the right side of the website.

Step 2: After that, you have to create an account by filling up details like first and last name. It also includes an email ID, phone number (optional), and you need to create a password too. Then, you have to select your gender, write your birth date, and tap on the create account option. It is done.

After that, you will be redirected towards the next page, which allows you to access options like character pick, featured brands, toys, back to school, and fashion section. It also allows you to do guest shopping. The Disney Store will offer you Thor themed Wireless headphone, Deadpool, Endgame, Iron Man-themed Helmet-style, Bluetooth Speaker at Rs. 2,499.

While back to school section will have pencil cases, water bottles lunch boxes, and gift sets. It will have school bags in 14 inches, 15 inches, 16 inches, and 17 inches. Apart from these products, the company said that it will add more products in the coming days.

