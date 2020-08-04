Airtel Might Launch Xstream Fiber Plus Services Soon News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel is likely to bring another streaming pack in the coming days. The telecom operator plans to launch Xstream Fiber Plus services for its customers. The listing on the Play Store reveals that the Airtel Thanks app will support the plans.

The upcoming services will be available with a fee for one year. The user can continue using the same plan, and they can choose other packs also, reports Only Tech. The report states that the company says that users need to use the pack for at least two years, and still, if anyone gives back the offer, then it (Airtel) will take back the device.

The Play Store listing says that plan is available. However, the company has announced anything on that front. Furthermore, the listing says that the plan comes with a Mesh device that will help in broadband services or coverage at home.

The services will help the customers to expand the Wi-Fi coverage at home. "A super plan which comes with a Mesh device that will increase the broadband coverage at your home. Now, this plan like all broadband plans will be visible in plan recommendations," the listing added.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Offering Set-Top Box At Rs. 1,500

Meanwhile, Airtel has come up with a new offer, where it is providing a set-top box is offering at Rs. 1,500. Airtel is currently offering SD and HD set-top boxes. However, this offer is applicable for the upgradation offer. To activate this offer, users need to spend Rs. 452 to watch Live TV. So, this means the customer has to spend Rs. 1,942.

The pack comes with HD channels, where you get news, movies, sports, and entertainment channels. In addition, users need to recharge the pack every month. Besides, the company is not providing any OTT platform with this offer. But still, customers have an option to sign-in these OTT platforms.

