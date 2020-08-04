ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Airtel Might Launch Xstream Fiber Plus Services Soon

    By
    |

    Airtel is likely to bring another streaming pack in the coming days. The telecom operator plans to launch Xstream Fiber Plus services for its customers. The listing on the Play Store reveals that the Airtel Thanks app will support the plans.

    Airtel Might Launch Xstream Fiber Plus Services Soon

     

    The upcoming services will be available with a fee for one year. The user can continue using the same plan, and they can choose other packs also, reports Only Tech. The report states that the company says that users need to use the pack for at least two years, and still, if anyone gives back the offer, then it (Airtel) will take back the device.

    The Play Store listing says that plan is available. However, the company has announced anything on that front. Furthermore, the listing says that the plan comes with a Mesh device that will help in broadband services or coverage at home.

    The services will help the customers to expand the Wi-Fi coverage at home. "A super plan which comes with a Mesh device that will increase the broadband coverage at your home. Now, this plan like all broadband plans will be visible in plan recommendations," the listing added.

    Airtel Xstream Fiber Offering Set-Top Box At Rs. 1,500

    Meanwhile, Airtel has come up with a new offer, where it is providing a set-top box is offering at Rs. 1,500. Airtel is currently offering SD and HD set-top boxes. However, this offer is applicable for the upgradation offer. To activate this offer, users need to spend Rs. 452 to watch Live TV. So, this means the customer has to spend Rs. 1,942.

    The pack comes with HD channels, where you get news, movies, sports, and entertainment channels. In addition, users need to recharge the pack every month. Besides, the company is not providing any OTT platform with this offer. But still, customers have an option to sign-in these OTT platforms.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: airtel
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 18:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 4, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X