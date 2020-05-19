ENGLISH

    How To Add And Delete Channels From Airtel Digital TV

    
    |

    Airtel is one of the biggest DTH players in India. The company is serving more than 16 million customers in the country. In fact, to increase its user base, it has recently joined hands with IN10, a streaming platform. Under this partnership, Airtel will broadcast Malgudi days. The series will be available at 102 channel numbers at Rs. 1.5 per day.

    How To Add And Delete Channels From Airtel Digital TV

     

    Airtel has announced that all episodes are already available on its platform. Apart from that, the company introduced new ways that allow you to add and delete the channels by sending a message from your registered mobile number. There are a complete procedure and steps that allow you to delete and add the channels from your plan.

    Here Is How To Remove And Add New Channels On Airtel Digital TV

    Step 1: First, you need to send a message from your registered mobile number along with your ID number.

    Step 2: If you want to add, you need to send a message to 54325 along with channel number.

    Step 3: After that, you will receive a message along with the OTP number.

    Step 4: Then, you have to send the OTP on the same number, and it is done.

    To delete the channel, you have to send that OTP back on the same number, but you need to type 'Rem' instead of 'Add'. The procedure of both addition and removal is the same; all you need to do is to type 'Rem'.

    However, there is a different procedure from the application.

    Step 1: To add a new channel, you need to open your Thanks app first.

    Step 2: Then, you have to select more options, after that, you have to tap on the 'My Airtel' and 'Manage Accounts' option.

    Step 3: Then, you have a tap on your ID, after that, you'll see three options A-la-carte, Broadcaster, and VAS.

     

    Step 4: Then, you have to choose the 'A-la-carte' option; you will find a channel list, which allows you to add channels.

    Step 5: Then, you can add the channels by choosing an additional option, after that, you have to pay an extra amount for paying an extra amount and it is done.

    airtel
