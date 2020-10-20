ENGLISH

    Airtel Offering Free Xstream Box To Existing Users

    The telecom industry is facing a lot of competition, but still, both Reliance Jio and Airtel are taking good care of their internet users. Recently, Reliance Jio introduced a new broadband plan to lure customers who are looking for affordable internet plans.

    Airtel Offering Free Xstream Box To Existing Users

     

    Similarly, Airtel has launched an internet plan of Rs. 499 and now it comes with a new strategy to increase the subscriber base of its internet segment. The company has announced that it is now giving free Xstream box to all existing subscribers. This offer is specially designed for users who are using its Xstream services without any condition.

    "We would also like to offer you a complimentary Airtel Xstream Box that turns your existing TV into a smart TV. So you can watch TV channels and your favourite web series on the big screen. And with subscriptions to popular streaming apps include, you'll never run out of movies and series to binge-watch with your family," Airtel said to all its users. However, not know if the users have to pay an extra amount to avail this benefit or not. The new offer is available in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai.

    How To Get Airtel Xstream Box

    First, you need to check the company's website and enter your mobile number in the given box. Then, you'll be redirected towards a page, where you have to choose the location of yours. After that, you have to again write your mobile number and, then you'll get to know the pricing of the plans. The company is offering three plans that are available at Rs. 1,300, Rs. 3,600, and Rs. 5,999. In fact, the company is offering a 10 percent discount to its users in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Chennai, and more. All you have to is to use code, i.e. ADTV10.

