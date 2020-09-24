Airtel Offering Xstream Box With Its Broadband Plans: Here's How News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has again announced a new offer, where it is allowing its customers to buy Xstream Box with broadband plans. In fact, the company has also shared a procedure that allows customers to buy Xstream Box when they are purchasing the new broadband connection.

It said users just need to click or tick on Xstream DTH Box before buying the Fiber connection. This is the second time in two months that Airtel announced an offer for its Android set-top box at Rs. 1,500 refundable deposit. The offer is available on its broadband connection.

The set-top box can be bought with all Airtel Xstream internet plans and to buy the connection customers need to select the plan. Then, you have to enter your contact details to buy the new connection. Then, the internet player will reach out to you and install the connection.

List Of Airtel Xstream Plans: Price And Offer

Notably, the company is offering five plans in the country. The plans are available at Rs. 499, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 3,999. These plans are offering unlimited data (3.3TB data). It ships 40 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 1 Gbps speed with these internet plans.

These plans are also offering unlimited calling and benefits from Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, and one year course from Shaw Academy. Airtel Xstream broadband plans are also offering content from OTT apps like Voot, Hoichoi, Eros Now, ShemrooMe, Ultra, and Loins Gate, which means the company is not providing access from leading apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar. Furthermore, the company used to offer only four plans, but now it has added another plan in its list.

Best Mobiles in India