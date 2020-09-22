Just In
Reliance Jio Launches Five Postpaid Plus Plans; Offering Free Netflix, Amazon Prime, And Many More
Reliance Jio has finally announced the launch of postpaid plans in the country. The company has launched five plans under its Jio Postpaid Plus list. The new packs start at Rs. 399 and go up to Rs. 1,499. These plans are offering Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and many more. These plans are also offering data rollover, unlimited calling, and family sharing services.
Reliance Jio Postpaid Plus Plans: Details
The Jio Postpaid Plus plans are priced at Rs. 399, Rs. 599, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499. The first plan of Rs. 399 will offer 75GB data per month, unlimited calling, and messages. This plan comes with a data rollover option up to 200GB data. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 599, where Jio is offering 100GB data along with messages, calling, and 200 data rollover facility. This plan includes an additional SIM card along with a family plan.
The third pack of Jio Postpaid Plus is available at Rs. 799, where it is providing 150GB data, unlimited calling, 200GB data rollover, and messages for one month. It also ships two extra SIM cards and a family plan. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 999, which ships 200GB data along with a 500GB data rollover facility. This plan includes three extra SIM along with unlimited calling.
Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 1,499, where users will get 300GB data every month and data rollover facility until 500GB. It includes unlimited calling and unlimited data, and voice in the US and UAE. Furthermore, these packs are offering a subscription to OTT apps like JioTV, JioCinema, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and many more. Notably, the company is offering a postpaid connection at your doorstep, which means you don't have to go anywhere to buy new connections. All existing users have to send a Hi on WhatsApp to 8850188501.
