Reliance Jio Might Bring Devices Bundled With Postpaid Plans: Report

After disrupting the prepaid and broadband segment, Reliance Jio is reportedly planning to bring plans for postpaid users. At present, the company is offering only one plan of Rs. 199, which it (Jio) is not promoting. In fact, there is only one percent of customers that are using this plan.

However, the company is now planning to compete with Reliance Jio and Airtel, as it is all set to strengthen the postpaid segment, reports Business Standard. The report said that the upcoming smartphones of Jio and Google might bring devices with bundled postpaid plans.

The upcoming phones are likely to offer priority subscriber features like data sharing, value-added, and international roaming to postpaid users at lower rates. If we talk about the postpaid users, then Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are leading the whole segment.

Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Postpaid Plans: Details

Reliance Jio postpaid plan of Rs. 199, where it is offering 25GB data, unlimited calling, 100 messages, and complimentary subscription to all Jio apps. On the other hand, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are offering four plans that start from Rs. 399. The first Vi postpaid plan of Rs. 399 is offering one connection and 40GB data. It includes MPL, Zomato, and Vi app subscription, while the Airtel plan of Rs. 499 is providing 75GB data, unlimited calling, Amazon Prime, Xstream app, and security for devices.

Reliance Jio Plans To Bring 4G Devices Under Rs. 4,000

Meanwhile, a new report pointed out that India's leading telecom operator that has tied up with Google to bring affordable devices are likely to bring products in December this year. In fact, the upcoming devices are likely to be priced under Rs. 4,000. Furthermore, the company is planning to join hands with iTel for launching 4G handsets. On the other hand, Airtel is also talking to Chinese players to bring devices in the country.

