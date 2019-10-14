Airtel Offering HD Set-Top Box At Rs, 1,300 To New Customers News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching the Xstream devices in India, Airtel is now offering discounts on its set-top boxes to new customers. The HD set-top box is available at Rs. 1,300. While the SD set-top box will cost you Rs. 1,100. The company has already listed the new pricing on its website.

Meanwhile, Airtel has launched new long term recharge packs for its existing Tamil Nadu customers, reports DreamDTH. According to the report, the Tamil Regional SD pack is offering 45 channels at Rs. 991 for six months. This means Airtel is charging Rs. 165 per month. However, there is a catch. This plan includes NCF fees along with 18 percent GST. Meaning users have to pay Rs. 1,169 for six months, which is equivalent to Rs. 195 per month.

Under this pack, users will get all Tamil channels, except for Colors Tamil. This pack ships four Sports channels and National Geographic, and FTA channels. Besides, Airtel is offering all channels pack to its customers. This plan is priced at Rs. 1,675 per month. But, this plan is a bit overpriced if you opt for the yearly pack. The pack comes with both HD and the SD packs. On the other hand, Airtel Digital TV has recently removed five channels from its platforms including Safari TV, Katyayani TV, Divyavani TV, India Ahead, and Hindi Khabar.

The recent development comes two days after Dish TV introduced new smart devices for the home. These include an Android-powered set-top box called the Dish SMRT Hub and the Dish SMRT Kit, Alexa-enabled dongle. The SMRT Hub and Dish SMRT Kit are priced at Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 1,199, respectively. In fact, Tata Sky has also reduced prices of its set-top boxes, to take on Reliance Jio fiber broadband offer, which provides a set-top box for free.

