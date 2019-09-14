ENGLISH

    Airtel Digital TV Introduces All Channel Pack At Rs. 1,675 Per Month

    By
    |

    Airtel has launched the "All Channel Pack" for its Digital TV users. The new pack is priced at Rs. 1,675 per month. This will include a pack price of Rs. 1315, and network connection fee (NCF) of Rs. 360 per month. This means you have to pay Rs. 20,100 yearly, reports DreamDTH.

    According to the report, the newly launched pack comes with both HD and SD channels. However, this pack is not providing SD channels that already have the HD version. For example, there is an HD version of Star Sports 1, so this pack does not include the SD channel of Star Sports 1. Besides, this pack doesn't offer any service channels.

    Under this newly launched pack, users will also get all channels across major genres, such as entertainment, infotainment, news, and sports. The company is also providing regional channels. Besides, users will also get premium English movie channels. It can be availed, either through the app or by calling its helpline number.

    Meanwhile, the company has announced that customers with a multi-TV will have to pay Rs. 80 the other connections. The company also states that after paying NCF of Rs. 80, users have to select channel packs. However, there is a catch. Users have to pay additional NCF of Rs. 20 for 25 SD channels over and above the 100 channels.

    Our Take

    Earlier this year, the telecom regulator TRAI introduced new norms for all cable TV and DTH operators. Under the new regulations, users can choose channels and pay accordingly. But, after the new regime, the rates have gone up. On the other hand, Airtel has come up with a new offer, which is costlier than earlier and there are no SD versions of HD channels. So, we believe that people will not opt for this pack as TRAI is in the procedure to come up with new norms for the operators, aimed at reducing monthly bills.

    airtel trai
    Saturday, September 14, 2019, 20:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2019

