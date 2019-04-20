Jio TV gets four new exclusive HD channels News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Jio TV now offers 16 exclusive HD channels for its subscribers.

These days, tariff plans are not a differentiating factor of telecom operators. Due to this, the telcos have started focusing on the content offerings to allure subscribers. Reliance Jio is already offering an extensive list of content services for subscribers. Now, it looks like the company is eying to keep its subscribers hooked to the service with more content.

Jio TV gets 4 HD channels

As per TelecomTalk, Jio TV users have good news as the company has added four new exclusive HD channels to its video-on-demand and live TV platform. As per the listings, the app lets users watch four new exclusive HD channels such as Jio Bollywood Premium HD, Jio Bollywood Classic, Jio Telugu Hits HD and Jio Tamil Hits HD.

Notably, the Jio Bollywood Premium HD went live back in the last week and the rest of the channels mentioned above have been launched a few days back. All these channels can stream movies in HD. While the Bollywood Premium HD streams newer films, the Classic HD will stream older movies.

With the addition of these four new HD channels, the Jio TV app now offers 16 Jio-branded exclusive channels. And, like the other channels on the platform, users can watch these channels and enjoy the content for free.

Picture-in-picture mode

Earlier this week, the Android version of the JioTV app received the picture-in-picture mode. This feature lets users continue watching Jio TV as they browse other content on their Android phone or tablet.

For the uninitiated, Jio TV is a live TV app from the telco and is a part of the MyJio suite of apps. It offers real-time access to over 600 TV channels to the subscribers. Some features of this app include 7-day catch up TV, recording and pause support and multiple languages support. It is available for both Android and iOS devices but users need an active Jio SIM to enjoy the content.