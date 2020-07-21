Airtel Offering Xstream Set-Top Box At Refundable Security Deposit News oi-Priyanka Dua

It seems Airtel is all set to pose a major challenge to other players that are offering a set-top box in the country. The company is now offering its Xstream set-top box at a refundable price. The development soon comes after Airtel announced s the expansion of its broadband services.

Under this new refundable scheme, the company is offering its Android-powered set-top box for Rs. 1,500. Ones the 12 months completed, buyers will receive the security deposit. This is the second time that the company has introduced this scheme. Earlier, Airtel launched this scheme in One Airtel Plan.

The company has announced an Rs. 451 plan DTH pack, where it is offering 129 channels. Besides, the company has shared that it is offering three months subscription of Zee5 and Airtel Xstream application. However, users need to pay Rs. 100 if they want to avail this refundable scheme.

Furthermore, consumers need to pay Rs. 1,951 (including the refundable amount along with Rs. 129 for monthly rental). This seems that Airtel is giving the fight to ACT Stream TV 4K and Reliance Jio set-top box by providing 500 TV channels in 13 different languages. It also comes with 4K resolution, built-in Chromecast, and Google Assistant.

Airtel One Xstream Plans In India

The company has four packs under its One Xstream plans in the country, and they are priced at Rs. 899, Rs. 1,349, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 1,999. The One Airtel Rs. 899 is providing postpaid mobile services along with DTH services. It includes one SIM, 75GB data, unlimited calling, STD calls, and 350 channels per month.

The Rs. 1,349 is offering four connections, 150GB data, and DTH services, while Rs. 1,499 is providing 200 Mbps speed, unlimited calling, and STD calls through its landline services. On the other hand, the top-end model plan of Rs. 1,999, where Airtel offering postpaid, DTH, fiber, and landline services. This plans ships channels worth Rs. 424, including data up to 300GB at 200 Mbps speed.

Best Mobiles in India