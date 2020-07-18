Airtel Postpaid Bill Payment Online: How to Pay Your Airtel Postpaid Bill Payment Online How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel is one of the leading telecom players in India and has more than 28 percent market share in the country. The company is very popular for its prepaid plans, and it is offering dozens of prepaid plans along with postpaid plans to its users.

Apart from that, the company is providing several benefits with its prepaid plans, such as unlimited data and calling. On the other hand, postpaid plans are providing content from leading websites. So, if you are looking for Airtel postpaid plans, and if you want to know the payment mode, especially the online medium, then you should go through this article.

Here Are Some Steps That Will Allow You To Make Online Payments

Step 1: You need to go and check its website, and then you have to click on its postpaid option.

Step 2: Then, you have to tap on the Pay Bill option. After that, it will redirect you towards the payment mode.

Step 3: You have to enter your mobile number along with the amount.

Step 4: Then, you have to again tap on the Pay Bill option, and now you have to choose the payment mode, like debit card, credit card, net banking, and Airtel money.

Step 5: After that, you have to select your bank and tap on the pay now option and it is done.

How To Make Payments Through Airtel Payment Bank

You can also make a payment through Airtel Payment bank, and for that, you have to check the website first, and then you have to write your mobile number, select the operator, and then write the amount. After that, you have to tap on the proceed button and select the payment mode.

Airtel Postpaid Plans List

The company is offering four postpaid plans, and they are priced at Rs. 499, Rs.749, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,599. The first plan of Rs. 499 is offering 3G and 4G data up to 75GB, unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, and Amazon Prime one year subscription. It also includes access to Zee5, Airtel Xstream, and handset protection. The Rs. 749 is offering 125GB data along with the same offers, and free add-on connection with unlimited calls.

Then, there is Rs. 999 gets 150GB data with a rollover facility along with a free add-on connection. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 1,599, where you get unlimited data, add-on connection, 200 minutes of ISD calling, and 10 percent off on international packs.

Best Mobiles in India