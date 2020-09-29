Just In
Airtel Partners With Lionsgate Play To Offer Premium Hollywood Movies
After joining hands with JioFiber, Lionsgate Play has announced its partnership with Airtel Xstream Android 4K TV Box. After this partnership, Airtel Xstream box users will have access to all premium Hollywood content.
Besides, the partnership will allow Airtel set-top box users to watch content in Ultra HD quality. In addition, the partnership will provide content in various genres, like horror, comedy, drama, documentaries, action, and thriller.
"Airtel Xstream Box continues to see growing adoption as customers discover the joy of hybrid TV experience through one device and enjoy the best of OTT content with linear TV," Sunil Taldar, Director - Homes, Bharti Airtel said.
Airtel Xstream Set-Top Box Specification And Others Details
The Airtel Xstream box also known as the 4K Hybrid box is available at Rs. 3,999, however, if you are looking for upgrading the box then, you have to pay only Rs. 2,249. The set-top box is available on the company's website and all retail chains like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.
The set-top box comes with a 2GB of RAM and 8GB in house storage. It also comes with a microSD card slot, which can offer you extra storage up to 128GB. Besides, there is a USB thumb drive, USB 2.0 ports, HDMI 2.0 port, composite output, and a SPDIF port. Furthermore, for internet connectivity, you will get Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Built-in Chromecast, and Bluetooth.
The set-top box runs Android 9 Pie OS and it provides access to Google Play Store, 6,000 applications, and games. Besides, the set-top box offers access to ZEE5, AltBalaji, Google Play Movies, Amazon Prime, and many more. In addition, the company is offering access to the Airtel Xstream app for one year and an HD DTH pack for one month.
