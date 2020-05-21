Airtel To Add More Live Channels On Its Xstream Platform News oi-Priyanka Dua

After witnessing 50 percent growth in content consumption, Airtel is expected to add more channels on its Xstream platform. Currently, Airtel is offering 350+ channels, and now it plans to add more live Channels in the coming days.

For the unaware, OTT players are not offering live channels. But, Airtel bringing this facility on its platform all you have to buy a set-top box, or you have to buy prepaid and postpaid plans. In addition, you'll get this benefit with the Airtel Xstream Fibre connection.

Airtel To Add New TV Channels: Details

Airtel is likely to add 73 channels to its platform. The channel list includes ETV, Colors HBO, WB, CNBC, News18, CNN, Pogo, Cartoon Network, and many more, reports Telecomtalk. This seems a really good attempt by the firm to attract more users on its platform without paying extra. In addition, you'll get this benefit in several languages. Notably, Airtel also allows you to change the languages. Apart from that, the Airtel enables you to pause the live channels, which is again a unique step, and it claims that users will not face any buffering issue.

Airtel Wants To Increase Its Average Revenue Per User To Rs. 200

Meanwhile, Airtel seems hopeful that it will increase its average revenue per user (ARPU) in the coming days. The company has recently managed to get Rs. 154 APRU, and it plans to achieve Rs. 200 and Rs. 300, despite the fact that it has increased the prices.

"We believe that an ARPU of Rs.154 is inadequate to turn a reasonable return on capital as a company and remain hopeful that ARPUs will get to Rs. 200 in the short term and eventually to Rs. 300 which is where it should be for a business like ours," Gopal Vittal, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, India & South Asia, Airtel, said.

However, he believes that the APRU numbers are not that good due to the COVID-19 crisis. Furthermore, he said that the company has added many postpaid users during the quarter (January- March).

