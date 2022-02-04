Airtel Xstream Premium Pack Revised; Costs Rs. 149 Per Month News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

One of the leading telecom operators Airtel offers the Xstream Premium pack for its users to get the OTT benefits. Now, it has been revised to provide users with benefits such as bundled OTT platforms at a relatively higher cost. With this service, Airtel claims to provide 10,000 TV shows, movies, and original content in 13 various Indian languages apart from English.

Initially, the revised Airtel Xstream Premium pack was spotted by TelecomTalk on both the official Airtel website and Airtel Xstream app. It provides access to content from various OTT platforms including Eros Now, Epic On, SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, ShortsTV, KLIKK, Dollywood Play, ManoramaMax, Ultra, and Namma Flix.

Airtel Xstream Premium Pack Revised

Going by the revised Airtel Xstream Premium pack, it is priced at Rs. 149 per month and Rs. 1,499 per year. Earlier, the pack was available at a lower cost of Rs. 49 per month and Rs. 499 per year. If users opt for the annual subscription, then the cost of the monthly plan drops to Rs. 125.

In addition to the revised pricing, the app also provides other benefits such as access to the bundled content on up to two screens. The content can be accessed via the Airtel Xstream Box or the Xstrea app compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Likewise, users can watch the content via the Airtel Xstream app or the official site or Fire TV.

However, users cannot access SonyLIV on Mi TV Stick, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Chromecast devices. Similarly, LionsgatePlay will not be available for the users accessing it via Amazon Fire TV and Live Channels are not supported under SonyLIV on any supported

In the bundled pack, the Airtel Xstream service provides access to 12 OTT platforms via standalone subscriptions. As per the official website, the Xstream Premium pack is available only for Airtel customers. However, back in late 2020, the telco made the content subscription available for non-Airtel customers starting from Rs. 49 per month.

As of now, there is no official statement from Airtel regarding the Airtel Xstream Premium pack and we need to wait to know more details regarding the same.

