How To Get Airtel Xstream Premium At Rs. 49 Per Month How To oi-Priyanka Dua

In order to attract users towards its set-top boxes, Airtel has come up with a new offer. Under this new offer, the company has announced that its non-Xstream premium users are now allowed to upgrade to its premium services.

The company allows you to upgrade to premium services after paying Rs. 49 per month. This announcement comes after non-premium users are not allowed to watch content from the Lionsgate Play application. However, to upgrade the set-top box, users need to follow these tricks.

You need to check the company's website and go to https://www.airtel.in/digital-tv/upgrade-box. Then, you have to click on the three options, such as upgrade your set-top box to an Xstream box. After that, you'll get three options to buy the first set-top box, then users have to pay Rs. 2050 (Box Price) + Rs.250 (Installation Charges), the second option allows you to spend Rs.2050 (Box Price) + Rs.1699 (OTT price) + Rs.250 (Installation Charges), and to by the last STB users have to pay Rs.2050 (Box Price) + Rs.2399 (OTT price) + Rs.250 (Installation Charges).

After clicking on the given box, users have to give their mobile number or service ID along with password and OTP. Then you have to click on the login button. Apart from that, the company allows giving a missed call at 88004-88001 to upgrade the set-top box.

Furthermore, the company is testing new Xstream channels, which are expected to go live soon with ShortsTV content, reports Only Tech. The report also claims that it was under beta testing mode.

Notably, Airtel is providing complimentary access to Xstream services to mobile, DTH, and broadband with Rs. 199 and above packs. Besides, the company has launched a plan of Rs. 499 plan for its premium subscription. This pack is specially designed for Android customers.

Best Mobiles in India