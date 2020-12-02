Just In
- 8 min ago Apple MagSafe Duo Charger Begins Sale, But Yet To Be Available In India
-
- 1 hr ago Infinix Smart HD 2021 Phone, Smart TV, Sound Bar To Launch This Month In India
- 1 hr ago Honor, Qualcomm Join Forces For New Flagship Series; Honor Smartphone With SD 888 Expected
- 1 hr ago ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G Debuts With Quad-Camera, FHD+ AMOLED Display
Don't Miss
- Movies Is Dil Raju Worried About F3’s Budget Due To Stars’ High Demands?
- News Nitish Kumar: Chankya of Bihar politics
- Automobiles Indian Oil Launches XP100 Fuel: India’s First 100 Octane Petrol
- Finance Reliance Industries Tops Fortune India-500 List For Second Year In A Row
- Sports India vs Australia | Sean Abbot plays his second ODI 6 years after his debut, marks turnaround
- Education CAT Answer Key 2020: Check CAT Exam Answer Key 2020 Slot 1, 2 And 3
- Lifestyle Besharam Bewaffa Promotions: Divya Khosla Kumar Gives Winter Fashion Goals In Her Super Cute Sweater Dress
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Rajasthan In December
How To Get Airtel Xstream Premium At Rs. 49 Per Month
In order to attract users towards its set-top boxes, Airtel has come up with a new offer. Under this new offer, the company has announced that its non-Xstream premium users are now allowed to upgrade to its premium services.
The company allows you to upgrade to premium services after paying Rs. 49 per month. This announcement comes after non-premium users are not allowed to watch content from the Lionsgate Play application. However, to upgrade the set-top box, users need to follow these tricks.
You need to check the company's website and go to https://www.airtel.in/digital-tv/upgrade-box. Then, you have to click on the three options, such as upgrade your set-top box to an Xstream box. After that, you'll get three options to buy the first set-top box, then users have to pay Rs. 2050 (Box Price) + Rs.250 (Installation Charges), the second option allows you to spend Rs.2050 (Box Price) + Rs.1699 (OTT price) + Rs.250 (Installation Charges), and to by the last STB users have to pay Rs.2050 (Box Price) + Rs.2399 (OTT price) + Rs.250 (Installation Charges).
After clicking on the given box, users have to give their mobile number or service ID along with password and OTP. Then you have to click on the login button. Apart from that, the company allows giving a missed call at 88004-88001 to upgrade the set-top box.
Furthermore, the company is testing new Xstream channels, which are expected to go live soon with ShortsTV content, reports Only Tech. The report also claims that it was under beta testing mode.
Notably, Airtel is providing complimentary access to Xstream services to mobile, DTH, and broadband with Rs. 199 and above packs. Besides, the company has launched a plan of Rs. 499 plan for its premium subscription. This pack is specially designed for Android customers.
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
64,999
-
47,499
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
14,575
-
17,940
-
13,200
-
27,470
-
11,499
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
2,23,535
-
6,960
-
4,330