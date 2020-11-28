Airtel Offering Free 5GB Data To New 4G Users: How To Avail News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has brought a new offer called the New 4G SIM or the 4G Upgrade Data Coupon. Under this offer, the telecom operator is providing free 5GB data to all new customers, especially 4G new users. However, to get this much data for free customers need to download the Xstream application.

According to the company, the users can avail 5GB data in the form of a 1GB coupon after downloading the Airtel Thanks application on the prepaid number. Notably, the company has launched this offer after Airtel added more 4G subscribers this year in August. This is the first time after four years Airtel acquired customers and this offer has been announced to attract new users.

Details About Airtel Thanks Offer

To get this offer Airtel customers need to download the Airtel Thanks app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Once it is done, the user has to register themselves on the application along with a prepaid mobile number within 30 days of the activation. After that, the extra data will be activated within 72 hours.

Terms And Condition Of Extra 5GB Data Offer

However, you have to follow some terms and conditions. First, users can avail this offer for once on the same number. Secondly, the company said that if a user is getting 5GB data, then he/she will not get the 2GB free data.

Furthermore, the telecom operator said that all winners will get the credit message. After that, users have to claim that offer from the 'My Coupons' section on the application. Besides, Airtel said that every 1GB data will be available after 80 days. Airtel also pointed out that coupon redemption is only possible if a user is actively using the network.

