How To Avail Free Disney+ Hotstar From Airtel Thanks Application How To oi-Priyanka Dua

All telecom operators are coming up with ways to catch the attention of customers. Both Airtel and Reliance Jio have recently come up with several freebies to retain customers. Similarly, Airtel has come up with a new subscription offer that ships Disney+ Hotstar.

This announcement comes after Reliance Jio introduced a similar offer. Notably, Airtel has launched this offer for both postpaid and prepaid users and now they will free access to Disney+ Hotstar. The new offer has been listed on the company's website, however, it is on the selected postpaid and broadband plans.

To get the services, postpaid users need to avail of packages above Rs. 499, while broadband users need to avail pack above Rs. 999 and higher. However, the free membership of Disney+ Hotstar will be available on the Airtel Thanks application.

Steps To Get Free Disney+ Hotstar From Airtel Thanks Application

First, you need to buy the package to get the offer. Once you purchase the plan, then customers need to visit the Airtel Thanks application and see all offers under its Thanks section. Users can get the services after logging into the Hotstar account.

Airtel also said that offer is not available to those who are not using an annual subscription. In addition, the telecom operator said that this offer will be deactivated if anyone chooses to lower packs or deactivates the earlier plans.

Meanwhile, Airtel announced that its subsidiary Nxtra Data has joined hands with Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation to set up two data centres. These new facilities will be available in Mumbai and Pune. The company is operating two centres in Maharashtra. Additionally, the company is operating data centres across Kolhapur, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nagpur. Besides, Airtel and Nxtra plan to invest Rs. 1,750 crore in the infrastructure and cloud services.

Best Mobiles in India