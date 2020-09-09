Reliance Jio Might Bring 100 Million Entry-Level Smartphones By End Of 2020 News oi-Priyanka Dua

After updating its first-gen Jio Phone, Reliance Jio is reportedly planning to launch 100 million devices by the end of this year. The upcoming devices will be under the affordable segment and will have an inbuilt Google platform.

The upcoming handset will be bundled with data packs. In fact, the company is under discussion with domestic handset maker Lava along with Foxconn and Wistron to outsource the manufacturing, reports Business Standard. The report states that these phones will be developed by Jio and Google.

This was expected from Reliance Jio as it has confirmed earlier that it will bring affordable devices in the country, especially on 4G and 5G networks. Basically, the company wants to convert 350 million 2G users in the 4G. For the unaware, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and BSNL are serving 2G users in the country.

It is worth mentioning that the upcoming smartphones are likely to give tough competition to all established players such as Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, Oppo, and OnePlus that are contributing $2 billion in the industry, where Xiaomi is leading both online and offline segment, while Realme has captured the fourth position in the smartphone category.

Worldreader Ties Up With Reliance Jio

Meanwhile, Worldreader, a non-profit education organization has joined hands with JioPhone to offer children books to 150 million users. "Through Worldreader's BookSmart application on Jio phones, the partnership brings free children's books to more than 150 million beneficiaries from under-resourced households across India, most of whom are first-time internet users," Worldreader said.

Under this partnership, JioPhone users can access BookSmart via its application store under its education segment. All users will have access to all BookSmart libraries through the Jio Education application. Furthermore, the BookSmart library features nature, science, language art, social studies, and health, which includes hygiene related to COVID-19.

