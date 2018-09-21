Amazon announced new Echo Dot, Echo Plus and Echo Sub Subwoofer in India

Amazon is very much known for its Alexa powered products in India. To keep its crazy up in the country the company has introduced a new line-up of Echo devices and an Echo companion. The newly launched devices include 3rd generation Echo Dot, 2nd generation Echo Plus and new Echo Sub subwoofer.

The 3rd-generation Echo Dot comes with a new curved shaped design, and the company moved away from the plastic design to a fabric design. The device comes with more powerful sound as compared to its predecessor. You can connect devices to your smartphone via Bluetooth or 3.5mm audio cable. The new model features a new speaker which claims to be sound louder and richer. Apart from that the Rest of the functionality remains the same. The 3rd-generation Echo Dot comes with a price tag of Rs 4,499.

The 2nd-generation Echo Plus comes with an embedded temperature sensor, which will help you with the temperature. With this new sensor, you can set temperature-based routines on your smart home appliances. The newly launched Echo Plus sports a larger 3-inch Neodymium woofer and increased back volume for improved bass and clear sound. It also features a new fabric design. The new generation Echo Plus is priced at Rs 14,999.

The Echo Sub is the first ever wireless Echo subwoofer from the company which is offering 100W deep bass sound through a 6-inch woofer. You can connect the woofer with the Echo device while listening to music. Users can also connect the Echo Sub to compatible Echo devices to create a 1.1 or 2.1 pairing for stereo sound.

The Subwoofer also comes with an equalizer feature which will allow you to adjust the bass, mid-range, and treble of the pairing simply by using your voice. According to Amazon, the Echo Sub is not optimized for 2nd GenEcho Dot, Echo Spot or Alexa-enabled devices. Moreover, it also does not support video playback. Echo sub is available in Indian market at Rs 12,999.

All new Echo Dot, Echo Plus and Echo Sub are available for pre-order on Amazon.in starting today. Echo Dot and Echo Plus and ships from October 11th, while the Echo Sub will be available from November 14th.

