Amazon Echo Plus with Alexa: How to setup, build a skill and execute commands

Smart home control is going to be the trend in the future. Understanding this, Amazon has announced the launch of an array of smart speakers in the Echo series. These speakers are pre-installed with the Alexa voice assistant.

The smart speaker market is dominated by Google, Amazon, and Apple with each company pushing in their products into this category. Lately, Amazon introduced a slew of smart speakers in India in the Echo series and one of them is the Echo Plus. This device was launched at Rs. 14,999 and has received a price cut taking it down to Rs. 10,999.

Basically, the Amazon Echo Plus with Alexa can connect your other smart devices and let you control everything using your voice. Given that we need to travel a long way for the smart home to become realistic, you can use the other features of Amazon Echo Plus. You can build skills, control music, make calls, get to know information that you would always Google, and more with this new smart speaker.

You can ask Alexa any question or voice out your command and the device will respond to you in an awesome way. Alexa is capable of accomplishing a range of tasks such as reading the headlines, booking a ride for you, controlling your home lighting and more. Amazon has already teamed up with local companies in India to optimize Alexa to suit the Indian users. This way, you can get an awesome user experience too.

Having said that, we received an Amazon Echo Plus and here is the process of setting up the smart speaker, giving commands and building a skill using the same. Let's take a look at the video that details how to set up the Echo Plus and use it. Watch the video from below.