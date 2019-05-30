Amazon Echo Show 5 Announced: Most Affordable Alexa Powered Device With Touch Screen News oi-Vivek Amazon Echo Show 5 will go on sale from June 8

Amazon has launched yet another Echo Show device, which combines the power of Alexa with a touch screen. The Amazon Echo Show 5 is the most affordable Alexa powered device, which is now available in India for Rs. 8,999. Here is everything you need to know about the all-new Amazon Echo Show 5 device, powered by Alexa.

A small and compact touch screen

Unlike its big brother, the original Echo Show (offers 10.1-inch screen), the all-new Amazon Echo Show 5 comes with a compact 5.5-inch display with touch input. The screen can be used to get information from the internet, listening to music, and watching videos from Amazon Prime Videos.

The Echo Show 5 is powered by the MediaTek 8163 chipset with dual array microphone setup and supports dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity (2.5 GHz and 5.0 GHz). Amazon is also boasting the fact that the Echo Show 5 comes with a massive speaker with a 1.65-inch driver, and it can also support an external speaker with stereo output support.

Just like the original Echo Show, the Echo Show 5 also has a 1 MP front-facing camera, which can be used to make video calls using Alexa or Skype with supported devices. As a security feature, the device also has a one press camera kill feature, where, if you press the camera button once, the camera will go offline and one needs to press the button physically to re-activate the camera.

Additionally, one can also monitor their children's activity from a remote place using the drop-in feature.

To respect your privacy, Alexa can now delete your entire voice recording if you say “Alexa delete everything I said today”. Do note that, the above-mentioned feature is still in works, and the company is most likely to roll out the same in the next few weeks and is most likely to be available on every Alexa powered Echo devices.

Price and availability

As expected, the Amazon Echo Show 5 will go on sale, exclusively on Amazon from June 8 for Rs. 8,999. As of now, you can pre-order the latest Echo Show and the company will ship the device on the aforementioned date.

Pre-order the Amazon Echo Show 5 here

Here is our opinion about the Amazon Echo Show 5

The original Amazon Echo Show with a big 10.1-inch screen retails in India for Rs. 22,999, with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 the Echo Show 5 is priced at least 60% less than the Echo Show. This will be a great bedside gadget, which can be used as an alarm clock, can be used as a Bluetooth speaker, and can also watch your favorite shows on Amazon Prime Videos. Overall, I think that the Amazon Echo Show 5 does offer a huge value for money.

Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India said

Customers love the screen complementing Alexa on the Echo Show. The Echo Show 5 now makes it easier and more affordable to have a smart display in every home. The new form factor is perfect for a bedside table, living room side table or desk, plus it has a camera shutter for added peace of mind, and new Alexa privacy features for even more control.