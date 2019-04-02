Amazon Echo Show officially launched in India for Rs 22,999 News oi-Vivek Here is everything you need to know about the Amazon Echo Show

Amazon has launched the latest Echo device, the Amazon Echo Show in India, which comes with a massive 10-inch touch display, which can be used to interact with the device.

Amazon Echo Show price and availability

The Amazon Echo Show is now available via Amazon India official website for Rs 22,999, and the device is available in black and white color. As a launch offer, users can get Philips Hue bulb for free of cost, and users with Citibank credit or debit card can get flat Rs 2,000 cashback on standard and EMI transactions.

Amazon Echo Show features and specifications

The Amazon Echo Show is nothing but an Alexa smart-speaker with a big 10-inch display on the front with support for Dolby processing. Using the Amazon Echo Show, one can listen to music from Amazon Music, watch movies and TV shows from Amazon Prime Videos.

Additionally, the Echo Show can also be used to book cabs from Ola, get news updates from Aaj Tak, cricket update from ESPN Cricinfo, and get cooking recipes from world-class chefs. To Use Amazon Echo Show, one needs to have an active internet connection, and the device has to be connected to a power source at all the time, as the device doesn't have a built-in battery.

Just like the standard Echo speaker, the Echo Show has a total of 8 microphones with far-field technology, which can differentiate human noise from the ambient noise. The main speaker consists of dual Neodymium drivers with a passive bar radiator, which will further enhance the sound coming out of the device.

The device also has a 5 MP built-in front-facing selfie camera, which can be used to make video calls using the Alexa app. One can also browse the internet using the built-in Silk or Firefox web browser. In a single sentence, the Amazon Echo Show is a tablet fitted into an Alexa speaker.