Amazon likely developing Frank DVR to record live TV shows

It looks like Amazon is all set to disrupt the cable TV industry with a new type of DVR (digital video recorder). This device is rumored to let users record live TV shows without any subscription. It is also speculated that the device will let users stream the recorded shows directly on smartphones or tablets.

As per a Bloomberg report, Amazon is eying to dominate the home entertainment market with the new DVR, which is internally codenamed as Frank. This way, the company can compete against TiVo Corp, the dominant player based in California.

Amazon Frank DVR features

Going by the report, the Frank DVR from Amazon might come with physical storage space and can be connected to the Fire TV boxes. It will use the same wireless technology as the Echo range of smart speakers that let users connect to the Fire TV. The DVR in the making can record live TV shows and also stream the content to a smartphone or tablet.

The report notes that the Frank DVR will render a similar functionality as the TiVo and Dish Network Corp's Slingbox. This move by the company would pit it against Sling, TiVo and other TV streaming firms that exist in the market now.

It also reveals that Amazon's Lab 126 R&D center located in Silicon Valley is working on Frank DVR. It is the same team that created the Echo lineup of speakers and the Fire Phone. Also, it is the same research and development team that is said to be working on a home robot that is likely codenamed Vesta.

Back in July, Amazon announced the Fire TV Cube, which is a hands-free streaming box. The highlight of this device is that it is preloaded with Amazon Alexa voice assistant to let users control their TV using their voice.

Amazon Fire TV Cube

The Fire TV Cube meshes Echo with the Fire Stick and delivers a high-tech streaming box with 4K ultra HD capabilities. The same can be used to change the channel, know the weather, find content on a streaming service such as Hulu and Netflix via Amazon Fire TV.