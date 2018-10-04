ENGLISH

Amazon launches Fire TV Stick 4K and Alexa Voice Remote in India for Rs 5999

Amazon launched Fire TV Stick 4K and Alexa Voice Remote in India. Now command your TV with your voice.

    On October 3 Amazon has launched its latest Fire TV Stick 4K and Alexa powered Voice Remote in India. The newly launched Fire TV Stick 4K is powered by a 1.7GHz quad-core processor with fast streaming experience, brilliant picture quality and quicker load time. It also supports 4K Ultra HD. It also comes with greatest HDR standards, like HDR-10, HDR-10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision.

    Amazon launches Fire TV Stick 4K and Alexa Voice Remote in India

    You will also get full Dolby Atmos support. The Fire TV Stick 4K comes with thousands of apps and Alexa skills, and more than thousands of TV episodes, web series and movies. Moreover, you can also pair your Amazon Echo devices with the Fire to control the device. The TV stick comes with an Alexa Voice Remote which will allow users to power on their compatible TV with a single remote. The new Remote is compatible with all the Fire TV devices, which means you can use it with an older Fire TV stick also.

    The new remote comes with Bluetooth and multidirectional infrared connectivity which also works with your normal television, AV receiver and cable set-top box. It will allow you to access content on the Fire TV Stick with your voice command. Moreover, it also sports volume button this time. The remote is compatible for over version of Fire Sticks also which means you can purchase the remote separately.

    Amazon launches Fire TV Stick 4K and Alexa Voice Remote in India

    Marc Whitten, Vice President, Amazon Fire TV said, "We've listened to our customers and pushed to deliver a higher performance Fire TV. The new quad-core processor delivers a fast and fluid experience and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ provides an amazing picture quality. It is a complete 4K solution our customers are looking for, all within a compact stick form factor."

    The Fire TV Stick 4K comes with a price tag of Rs 5999 and the Alexa Voice Remote will cost you Rs 1999. Both the devices are up for pre-orders in India so the interested buyers can pre-order the devices. The shipping of both the devices will start from November 14.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
