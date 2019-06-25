Amazon Prime Day 2019 Is Here: Watch New Movies Every Day While Eating Asian Flavoured Maggi

ENGLISH

    With Amazon Prime account you can get a lot of perks like Prime Video subscription, Prime Music, free one-day delivery, and a lot more. Amazon has now announced the date for the Amazon Prime Day 2019, where, the company will announce jaw-dropping offers and deals on products across the category.

    Amazon Prime Day 2019 Is Here: Watch New Movies Every Day

     

    This year (2019), the Amazon Prime Day will happen on July 15 and July 16 from 12:00 AM onwards, where, Amazon will offer amazing deals, and this could be the right time to refresh your wardrobe with new electronics, clothes, and more.

    Amazon Prime Day 2019 Deals

    10% Instant Discount for HDFC Card users - Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank (for both credit and debit card users) to offer up to 10% instant discount on all the purchases. There are additional offers and cashbacks from the third part seller as well.

    New Product Launches

    The company has also confirmed that on Amazon Prime Day, it will launch new products from Samsung, OnePlus, and the company is also launching the all-new Amazon Basics Washing Machine in India. The Samsung Galaxy M40 with Cocktail orange color will be unveiled on the Prime Day itself. Maggi is launching a limited edition Asian pack with three new Maggi flavors like Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Singapur.

    New Movies Every Day

    From the July 1st, Amazon will be releasing new movies on Prime Videos

    • Kalank (Hindi) - July 1st
    • Venom (English) - July 2nd
    • Maharshi (Telugu) - July 3rd
    • Ishq (Malayalam) - July 4th
    • NKG (Tamil) - July 5th
    • Parvathamma (Kannada) - July 6th
    • Daughter Of Muklawa (Punjabi) - July 7th
    • Bhoot Chaturdashi (Bengali) - July 8th
    • Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh(Punjabi) - July 10th
    • Comistan Season 2 (Hinglish) - July 12th
    • A Star Is Born (English) - July 13th
    • Mogara Fulala (Marathi) - July 14th

    What Do We Think About The Amazon Prime Day 2019?

    It looks like the Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to offer lit-deals, which is again, one more reason to get Amazon Prime Subscription. I am waiting to watch some of those movies while eating the Singapur flavored Maggi.

