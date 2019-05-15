ENGLISH

    Ambilight Philips Ultra HD TV available at Amazon for Rs.138,999

    The 65" 65PUT6703S/94 is the largest screen in the range and comes fully equipped with 3-sided Ambilight.

    By
    |

    TPV has finally announced the availablity of Philips much awaited Ambilight technology in the 65" screen size in India.

    The Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV - with 3-sided Ambilight, Saphi operating system and Pixel Precise Ultra HD, will be available on Amazon.in from today at Rs. 138,999.

    The 65" 65PUT6703S/94 is the largest screen in the range and comes fully equipped with 3-sided Ambilight. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast onscreen colors onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. 

    This product is currently available on the online channel through Amazon.in and will also be reaching the offline channels within the next one month.

    On the Software front, the new TV comes with Saphi SAPHI user interface which allows you to navigate and access content through a clear user-friendly icon-based menu Saphi also offers access existing catalog of Smart TV apps and users can operate Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video easily. However initially the company is providing only 23 apps in the Saphi OS, but there are more partnerships in the process.

    Arun Menon, Country Business Head, Philips Branded Television and Audio, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said "With the Philips patented Ambilight technology, we hope to bring a truly 'beyond the screen' experience for our consumers. This is created by the immersive light play on the wall behind the TV screen led by the content playing on the TV. We are happy to partner with Amazon.in to launch our flagship 65" Ambilight television in India. India is a key focus market for Philips TV's and we will continue to launch flagship products here."

    TPV's current retail presence is spread across 35000+ stores with more than 200 distributors.

    Meanwhile the company  also plans to enhance the after sales network with a target of doubling the current service centers count.

