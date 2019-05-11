Amazon adds Synchronized lyrics feature to Prime Music service for audiophiles News oi-Karan Sharma Amazon adds Synchronized lyrics feature to Prime Music service which will help you in remembering the lyrics.

Are you also stuck with the lyrics of songs or trying to understand the lyrics of a new rap song? Or just don't know the right lines of your favourite song? Or, heading for a karaoke night with friends but don't know the words of the songs to sing? With Synchronized lyrics, Amazon Prime Music has added yet another feature to its wide range of fun ways to listen to music for its users. Now, Amazon Prime members can play their favourite music from a vast catalogue and enjoy lyrics line-by-line on the Amazon Prime Music mobile apps, Web player and Desktop app.

Along with the ad-free and voice-enabled experience, music lovers can now master the lyrics of their favourite Hindi and English songs and use the new feature in multiple ways. Just by clicking on the song and swiping up to view the lyrics of their favourite English and Hindi music, listeners can enjoy an engaging and fun way to listen to music on Amazon Prime Music.

Just in case you don't know, Amazon Prime Music is an ad-free service launched as a Prime benefit at no additional cost to the annual membership of INR 999 and monthly membership of INR 129. Amazon Prime Music includes tens of millions of songs across major International and Indian music labels in over 10 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu and more.

Amazon Prime Music is available on Android and iOS mobile phone apps, Desktop app and Web player, and Amazon Echo devices.

Amazon Prime also offers unlimited free one-day and two-day delivery over 11 million products online to over 100 cities, 30 minutes early access for members on top deals and more benefits for an unparalleled shopping experience and instant access to latest movies and TV shows. Customers who are not already Prime members can learn more about the program at www.amazon.in/prime