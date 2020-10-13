Just In
Apple HomePod Mini Announced With Touch Panel, Siri And More
Apple just announced the new smart speaker, the HomePod Mini at the 'Hi, Speed' event. This new smart speaker comes with inbuilt Siri and it lets you control your smart home devices. It can automatically integrate with the Home app to serve this purpose.
Apple HomePod Mini is priced at $99 (approx. Rs. 7,300) and will be up for pre-order starting from November 6 in two color options - White and Space Gray. The sale of this new smart speaker from Apple will debut on November 16.
Apple HomePod Mini Details
Detailing on its design, the HomePod Mini features a backlit touch-sensitive top with play, pause, and volume controls. It illuminates with Siri is active and has a full range dynamic driver and two high excursion passive radiators for additional bass oomph. Also, this new and improved smart speaker can deliver 360-degree sound as well.
Siri on Apple HomePod Mini will recognize the voices of all members in your household and will access the apps on your iPhone in order to read and send messages. Also, this speaker gives personal updates to users.
The Apple HomePod Mini lets users to quickly send a message from one HomePod to another unit in another room or in all rooms with the Intercom feature. And, it works with all the other Apple devices and services. While the audio content will autoplay on HomePod speakers and AirPods, the other devices such as CarPlay and iPhones will get notifications of messages.
As always, Apple is highly focused on privacy and will only store the audio if you allow it to do the same. The personal updates are available only for you at home. Moreover, all personal details are encrypted as well.
