Apple TV 4K With A12 Bionic Chipset, HDR Video Support, Announced Alongside Siri Remote News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple has further expanded its product offerings with a new line announcements at the Spring Loaded 2021 event. Among the new devices announced is the Apple TV 4K box, which includes several new upgrades and the Siri remote control. The new Apple TV 4K box includes HDMI 2.1 video output and runs the A12 Bionic chipset.

Apple TV 4K Price, Availablity

The Apple TV 4K is priced at USD 179 (around Rs. 13,520). Apple has also released a new Siri Remote, which can be bought independently, costing USD 59 (around Rs. 4,450). Additionally, one can purchase the previous-gen Apple TV HD with the new Siri Remote, which costs USD 149 (around Rs. 11,250).

The new Apple TV 4K will open for pre-orders starting April 30 and will be available in 30 countries, including India. Particularly here, the Apple TV 4K 32GB model will cost Rs. 18,900, and the 64GB model will cost 20,900. Apple is also offering EMI options for interested buyers.

Apple TV 4K Features

The Apple TV 4K is a media player streaming device that packs the more powerful A12 Bionic chipset. The new TV box allows users to enjoy video playback in 4K HDR in 60fps. Plus, they can also use AirPlay for casting videos shot on their iPhone 12 units, which will be played in 4K Dolby vision support.

The new streaming box now also incorporates a unique color calibration feature that syncs with the sensors on your iPhone running on iOS 14.5. Apple explained it's working by opening the Color Balance feature and then hold the front of your iPhone within the marked area on your screen. The color calibration is done within few seconds.

The new Apple TV 4K comes with a revamped design that flaunts a flat touchpad with five-way physical controls. Users can run their fingers around the ring like a wheel to scroll through content, quite similar to the iPod.

Apple TV 4K With Siri Remote

Apple has also announced the new Siri Remote, which has already won praises for its design and functionality. The Siri remote also packs the power button, options to mute and control the volume, and so on. This means you won't need your TV remote to operate the new Apple TV 4K.

Apple has also partnered with several content providers including Paramount+, Red Bull TV, and Canal+, FOX Sports, NBCUniversal, and others to offer high-frame HDR content for the Apple TV 4K.

